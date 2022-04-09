CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One person was killed and another was injured after a rollover wreck on US 287 in Clay County.

According to DPS Sgt. Dan Buesing, a truck traveling southbound on US 287 near Lone Star Road rolled for unknown reasons at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday, April 9.

Sgt. Buesing said the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the driver was airlifted to United Regional.

The identities of the driver and passenger are unknown at this time. The truck is a dark Ford pickup.

The cause of the wreck is under investigation at this time.

