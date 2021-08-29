One killed, one seriously injured in rollover wreck in Jack County

JACK COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Around 9 a.m. Saturday morning, a fatal wreck occurred on FM 1810 in northeast Jack County.

The driver, 41-year-old John Clark, and passenger Robert Allen were traveling east on FM1810 on Saturday, August 29, when his Toyota pickup departed the roadway to the right for unknown reasons. The pickup and trailer went into a side skid and struck a tree stump.

The impact caused the pickup and trailer to roll down a tall bridge embankment into a dry creek bottom, coming to rest on its roof. The trailer came to rest on top of the pickup.

Clark of Quinlan, Texas, was pronounced dead on scene. Allen of Greenville, Texas, was airlifted to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with serious injuries.

The Texas Highway Patrol reported that seatbelts were not in use.