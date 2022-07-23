CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman was killed and three others were injured in a rollover wreck on US 287 Friday night.

According to Staff Sgt. Dan Buesing with the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2014 Ford F-250 driven by a 15-year-old with a driving permit was traveling north on US 287 around 7 p.m. Friday, July 22.

For unknown reasons, the driver struck the guardrail, causing the pickup to lose control and skid sideways across the center median and southbound 287.

The truck rolled several times before coming to rest in the southbound ditch of US 287.

An unsecured passenger, 71-year-old Micueyla Garcia Duran, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased on the scene.

The other two passengers were a 10-year-old female and 40-year-old Steve Duran of Wichita Falls.

According to Sgt. Buesing, the driver and two other occupants were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation by Texas DPS.