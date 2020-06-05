One lab questioned following abnormal COVID-19 test results

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As state health officials continue to test residents and staff of nursing homes in our area one possible reason for a very high number of preliminary positive results in one center has come to light.

At Sheridan Medical Lodge in Burkburnett, of a total of 185 staff and residents tested, there were 74 testing positive, even though the individuals were showing no symptoms.

All were retested, and their results returned negative.

The state health services said there has been an abnormally high number of positive test results from one test lab involving a small number of nursing homes.

The state said it will not use this lab for testing until this issue is resolved.

Assistant Public Health Director Amy Fagan said it is a relief that the retests have come back negative.

“It’s different when it’s your nursing home and it’s the people who take care of your nursing home residents every day and it’s your most vulnerable that you know will be sickest,” Fagan said.

Fagan said she applauds the facilities that have been going through these uncertainties.

So far 11 Wichita County homes have been tested involving more than 1,000 staff and residents with results in from seven and many results still pending.

Besides the preliminary positives, there were two positive results.

The health district said staff members with preliminary positive results must be retested before returning to work.