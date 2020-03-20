One local hair salon takes precaution, while a day spa closes during Coronavirus pandemic

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Many are asking the question, should I cancel my hair or facial appointment due to the Coronavirus?

As more cases of COVID-19 are being released, many are calling last minute to cancel their appointments in fear they may contract the virus.

We went straight to the sources and asked one hair salon and a spa: Tangles hair Salon and Spa Bella to see how they are implementing measures.

Both say they are taking extra measures to make sure their clients and staff are safe and don’t risk contracting COVID- 19.

“We have made several bottles of Barbicide disinfectant. Barbicide is a product that’s been around since 1947 and barbers and cosmetologists use this to clean our instruments, cutting tools, brushes, combs etc. We are taking extra precaution and cleaning surfaces with it; those include: Shampoo bowls, chairs and we also have gloves upfront and masks if you ask for it,” Tangles Salon Owner Robin Cook said.



At Spa Bella, “We are wiping down our door handles, everything is being wiped off. We do that anyway but we’ve just stepped it up so much to make sure no one is at risk,” Spa Bella Owner Dawn Thompson said.

Due to the Disaster Declaration that was issued for the City of Wichita Falls, Spa Bella owner, Dawn Thompson is now classifying for viewers what the massage parlor entails.

“I know there was confusion on massage parlors vs. massage establishments. The city clarified and all massages are shut down, at the moment,” Thompson said. Dawn Thompson

After leaving Spa Bella, we received a call from Thompson saying that for the safety of her customers she will be closing the doors to the day spa portion as of tonight, but the hair salon will remain open.

We all have that stylist that we love going to see and Tangles Salon is reminding their clients and workers, to keep their distance no matter how close the personal relationship is, avoid hugs, handshakes or close contact.

“Were taking it seriously the health of my team, the health of our community and the health of our clients are very important to us,” Cook said.

During this time, many may be worried to head out to their favorite hair stylist and get the touch up that is much needed; but both the owner of Tangles Salon and Spa Bella said they are wanting to see clients come in even during this pandemic.

“We want you to come in and get your hair done, and well do the best we can to keep our environment safe,” Cook said.

“Just take a deep breath and say, it’s all going to be okay. There’s going to be some things changing, but in the end, we will all be okay,” Thompson said.

So to answer the big question, “Am I safe to get that hair cut I need?”, The answer is… It’s up to you; but with the protocols in place, many here in Wichita Falls are leaving fear behind and heading to the salons to get their much needed pamper time.