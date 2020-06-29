One man arrested at scene of car accident in WF

1  of  2
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— One man was arrested at the scene of a car accident late Sunday night in Wichita Falls.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. at Kemp and Midwestern.

According to our crew on scene, an unidentified man was given a field sobriety test by police, then placed in handcuffs in the back of the WFPD cruiser.

The Wichita Falls Police Department, WFFD, and AMR were at the scene.

Both drivers involved in the accident received medical attention, but we have no confirmation of reported injuries at this time.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

