One man arrested in Catalina Motel hatchet attack after hospital stay

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls police arrested a man early Wednesday morning after an alleged hatchet attack Thursday, July 1 landed both the suspect and the victim in the hospital.

Leo Lawrence, 72, was arrested Wednesday, July 7 at 2:45 a.m. at the Catalina Motel, where the hatchet attack occurred.

Lawrence is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond is set at $15,000.

Lawrence was originally taken into custody on the day of the hatchet attack but was released due to being admitted to the hospital.

Officers with the Wichita Falls Police Department responded to the Catalina Motel, located in the 1100 block of East Scott Street, at about 9:50 a.m. Thursday, July 1 to investigate a possible aggravated assault.

According to WFPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper, the caller stated that a male was pouring out blood due to being attacked by a white male with a hatchet.

Officers arrived at the scene along with the Wichita Falls Fire Department and AMR staff.

Lawrence, originally thought to be the victim, was treated for his injuries while officers monitored the room the other male was said to be in.

Sgt. Eipper said the other male eventually exited the room and officers detained him and discovered he was also injured.

Both males were transported to United Regional by AMR for treatment of their non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Eipper said after further investigation, Lawrence was actually determined to be the suspect.

Sgt. Eipper said Lawrence was seen retrieving the hatchet from his own room in the motel. He then walked back to the victim and attacked him with the hatchet.

The victim protected himself with a broomstick and took the hatchet from the suspect, then swung it at the suspect in self-defense while retreating back to his room.

The victim, a 56-year-old male of Wichita Falls, was released from the hospital and transported back to the Catalina Motel. The hatchet was recovered at the scene.

Jail records show Lawrence has 21 arrests since 1987.

They include three for aggravated assault of a police officer, two for aggravated robbery, two for resisting arrest, one evading arrest, one for retaliation, another aggravated assault, and several for burglary.