One man behind bars after stealing an ambulance

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is behind bars in Vernon after he took an ambulance for a ride from Wichita Falls to Wilbarger County.

According to officials with WFPD, Vincent Persinger, 50, of Wichita Falls was arrested in Wilbarger County around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, April 29, 2021.

Vincent Persinger Wichita Co. Jail booking photo January 19, 2021

Transtar Ambulance Company reported that one of their ambulances had been stolen sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 7:32 p.m. Thursday from their property at 4312 Call Field.

A short time later at 7:49 p.m. officers with Wichita Falls Police Department responded to a hit and run accident in the 2200 block of Burkburnett Rd. involving the ambulance.

The stolen ambulance struck a 2012 Nissan Cube. There were no injuries reported in this accident.

DPS arrested the Persingter and recovered the ambulance at 8:50 pm in Wilbarger County. Persinger was then transported to Wilbarger County Jail.

According to WFPD Sargent Charlie Eipper, Persinger will be charged in Wichita Falls with theft from $150,000 to $300,000 and an accident involving damage to vehicles over $200. The ambulance is valued at $250,000.

