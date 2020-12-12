One man dead after shooting in Stone Ridge area of Kemp Blvd.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFPD officials said one man is dead after a shooting Saturday morning, Dec. 12.

According to WFPD Sergeant Harold McClure, police officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of Kemp Blvd. at Stone Ridge at around 10 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered one male had been shot and was dead on the scene.

Officials said they have a subject detained, but are not releasing any names at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation. We will have updates when more information becomes available.