One man dead, another injured after single-vehicle accident near Vernon

WILBARGER (KFDX/KJTL)— One Vernon man is dead and another man is injured after a single-car accident near Vernon Sunday night.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. when the driver of a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, Donald Fennell, 40, of Vernon, and the passenger Aaron Balay, 27, of Vernon, was north on Summerour Road when the Jeep lost control causing it to skid sideways and roll over ejecting Fennell.

Fennell was taken to Wilbarger Regional Hospital where he died shortly after.

Balay suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said alcohol may have been a contributing factor.