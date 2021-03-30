One man dead, another injured after single-vehicle accident near Vernon

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILBARGER (KFDX/KJTL)— One Vernon man is dead and another man is injured after a single-car accident near Vernon Sunday night.

The incident happened around 7:15 p.m. when the driver of a 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV, Donald Fennell, 40, of Vernon, and the passenger Aaron Balay, 27, of Vernon, was north on Summerour Road when the Jeep lost control causing it to skid sideways and roll over ejecting Fennell.

Fennell was taken to Wilbarger Regional Hospital where he died shortly after.

Balay suffered minor injuries.

Authorities said alcohol may have been a contributing factor.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News