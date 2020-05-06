1  of  5
UPDATE: One man hospitalized after wreck in Iowa Park, no life threatening injuries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— UPDATE: May 5, 9:59 P.M.

Sheriff David Duke said the accident happened about 200 to 300 yards off the road, and there were no life threatening injuries.

One man was taken to the hospital by ambulance after an apparent accident in Iowa Park Tuesday night.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. in the area of FM 367 and Texowa.

It’s possible the male who was taken by ambulance had been riding an ATV, but nothing is confirmed by authorities.

DPS, the Game Warden, and Wichita County sheriff’s deputies all worked the scene.

Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to learn more information.

