One man in custody after barricading himself in upstairs room

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One man is in custody and charged with two counts criminal mischief and one count criminal trespass after barricading himself from police after causing damage to several cars.

WFPD received a call at around 10:33 a.m. in the 900 block of East Fort Worth Street in Wichita Falls concerning a check on a suspicious person.

A man wearing only a bedsheet was beating on vehicles in the area with a pipe or other object, eventually breaking windows.

Upon police arrival, the suspect barricaded himself in a building behind a residence on East Fort Worth Street.

Sgt. Harold McClure said the suspect was being erratic, yelling and throwing things out of the window.

AMR, SWAT and WFPD were on the scene.

No one has been reported to have been injured during this incident.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

