LAWTON, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — A man in Lawton is recovering in a hospital after being shot by a police officer.

According to a release, the Lawton Police Department responded to the 1400 block of NW 15th Street about a domestic disturbance. Police learned there a weapon was involved.

Police arrived on scene and a man was shot by police. No officers were injured.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case.