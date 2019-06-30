One man in serious condition following Stephens Co. wreck

A Marlow man is in serious condition after a two-car wreck off Blackburn Road in Stephens County.

According to officials, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers responded to a wreck about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

In a report, troopers said Kenneth Davis, 67, was eastbound on Blackburn Road with no headlights on and didn’t yield to a Ford Pickup.

When AMR responded, they took Davis to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for serious internal head and trunk injuries.

The driver of the Ford Pickup, Lawton man Mikel Kloft, 49, sustained external trunk, arm and leg injuries and in good condition.

