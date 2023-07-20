WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts and Culture Empowerment Awards are accepting nominations now through Saturday, August 26.

To submit nominations or learn more about the ACE Awards, please visit the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture website.

The luncheon and awards ceremony will take place at the new Delta Hotels by Marriott Wichita Falls Convention Center near the MPEC on Wednesday, October 18.

Carney Porter: All right, Brian, thanks so much. Well, Ann Arnold-Ogden, from the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture, is joining us now to tell us about the 2023 ACE Awards. And nominations are open now. Thank you so much for joining us.

Ann Arnold-Ogden: Thank you for having me. We’re so excited. ACE stands for Arts and Cultural Empowerment, and we are looking to celebrate artists, arts supporters, arts educators, arts nonprofits, folks that are in our community creating things and making this a more beautiful, vibrant place to live. We’re supporting those that do.

Carney Porter: And I know they appreciate it and the ones that they’re kind of touching in our community appreciate it as well. What are some of the are the nominations? What titles are they?

Ann Arnold-Ogden: So we’ve got eight categories, and I’m really, really hoping Steve has a- Scott has a graphic with those. So I don’t totally screw it up. We’ve got Arts Educator, Artist of the Year, Arts Nonprofit, that’s three, and five others, including Mayor’s Art Award, a Maker Award. Lots and lots of categories that we apparently don’t have a graphic for, my bad.

Carney Porter: Oh, no, that’s alright. You blame it on me. I’m the one making it.

Ann Arnold-Ogden: Absolutely not. No, it’s really trying to celebrate as an inclusive of a group of people that support the arts as possible.

Carney Porter: Right. And it’s a great community. I will say, you know, for something that is such a small knit community, you hardly ever see the arts as big as they are in this- in this population size population. What do you account that to? Like what, what do you tell them? This is what’s going on. This is why this- words are hard today. But you know what I mean?

Ann Arnold-Ogden: You know, this is, this is a city of extremes, right? We’ve got extreme weather. We’ve got extremely creative people. We have extreme talent. There’s- there’s it’s just a city that embraces creativity because let’s face it, you know, when this city was established in the 1800s, you had to be real creative to want to live in this climate and in this kind of area. So I think we’ve all kind of got a creative streak, and and we want to celebrate that.

Carney Porter: Yeah. And keep it going strong and continue it. It is a great way to give that attention to it as well. So nominations are now open. The deadline to do so is August 26, correct?

Ann Arnold-Ogden: Absolutely. All right. And we encourage self nominations. You know, we’re at the awards ceremony. We’re not going to say, ‘And Carney nominated herself as best actress.’ And no, it’s not going to be like that.

We just want to make sure, you know, whether it’s your husband or your best friend or an organization you’re involved with, a nonprofit, we want to make sure they’re celebrated to the fullest. So be sure you log on to WichitaFallsArts.org. Look for the ACE Awards.

Carney Porter: He’s like, ‘When are we going to nominate some cameraman?’

Ann Arnold-Ogden: You’re cutting into my time, Steve. Log on and join us.

Carney Porter: I’m gonna keep you around here. This is great. Keep. Let’s humble him.

Ann Arnold-Ogden: I’ll teach you the tricks.

Carney Porter: Thank you so much for joining us, Ann. We appreciate it. Don’t go anywhere. We’ll be right back.