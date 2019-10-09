One-month-old baby found unresponsive, Burk man charged

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 23-year-old Burkburnett man has been indicted on a charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury by the Wichita County Grand Jury.

Keegan Jacob Freeman was arrested in June after Burkburnett police were called to a home on west 4th.



Officials said a one-month-old baby was unresponsive.



As paramedics were treating the baby, they said Freeman pointed to a bruise under his son’s right jaw and said it wasn’t from abuse.

The baby’s great-grandmother later told them she had been sitting on the couch while Freeman was in a bedroom with the baby, and she heard a lot of crying.



She said the crying suddenly stopped and she heard the baby whimpering, and Freeman began pouring water on him.

Doctors at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth said the baby suffered from hemorrhages and seizures.

Freeman is jailed on a $150,000 bond awaiting trial.