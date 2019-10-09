One-month-old baby found unresponsive, Burk man charged

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
keegan

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— A 23-year-old Burkburnett man has been indicted on a charge of injury to a child with serious bodily injury by the Wichita County Grand Jury.

Keegan Jacob Freeman was arrested in June after Burkburnett police were called to a home on west 4th.

Officials said a one-month-old baby was unresponsive.

As paramedics were treating the baby, they said Freeman pointed to a bruise under his son’s right jaw and said it wasn’t from abuse.

The baby’s great-grandmother later told them she had been sitting on the couch while Freeman was in a bedroom with the baby, and she heard a lot of crying.

She said the crying suddenly stopped and she heard the baby whimpering, and Freeman began pouring water on him.

Doctors at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth said the baby suffered from hemorrhages and seizures.

Freeman is jailed on a $150,000 bond awaiting trial.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Wichita Falls community group wants two equal high schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls community group wants two equal high schools"

What The Tech: weird listings on Amazon

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: weird listings on Amazon"

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near completion in WF

Thumbnail for the video titled "Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers near completion in WF"

Frank and Joe's new opening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Frank and Joe's new opening"

Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores

Thumbnail for the video titled "Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores"

Union officials face embezzlement charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Union officials face embezzlement charges"

What don't I know about breast cancer? (Healthy You)

Thumbnail for the video titled "What don't I know about breast cancer? (Healthy You)"

Vernon ISD looking for subs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon ISD looking for subs"

Man and woman charged with burglary, theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man and woman charged with burglary, theft"

LPD release names of shooting victims

Thumbnail for the video titled "LPD release names of shooting victims"

First Step holds vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Step holds vigil for Domestic Violence Awareness Month"

LPD confirms 4 victims in deadly Saturday afternoon shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "LPD confirms 4 victims in deadly Saturday afternoon shooting"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News