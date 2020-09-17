One more WFISD elementary student tests positive for COVID-19, total active case number now 20

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A student at an elementary school in Wichita Falls Independent School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the WFISD active case tracker on their website, one more active case has been reported among students at Scotland Park Elementary for a total of two.

The number of active COVID-19 cases within WFISD schools fell from 21 active cases on Wednesday to 20 active cases on Thursday after two staff members were removed from the active case tracker.

13 students and 7 staff members of WFISD schools are currently considered active COVID-19 cases, according to the district’s active case tracker.

The tracker keeps a record of active cases only, as recovered cases that are deemed safe to return to school are removed from the tracker.

Thursday’s tracker numbers can be found below: