One more WFISD staff member tests positive for COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A staff member at a Wichita Falls Independent School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a voicemail sent by McNiel Middle School’s principal Summer Bynum, a staff member at McNiel was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 and is considered to be a low risk for the campus by the Health District.

Any students or staff members who may have had a close contact with the staff member have been contacted by the Health Department.

This marks the twelfth COVID-19 case confirmed at WFISD schools since classes resumed in August, with eight students and four staff members testing positive in that time.

Bynum said although the school has been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, parents should continue to monitor their student for any COVID-19 related symptoms and to keep them at home if they are sick.