One more WFISD student tests positive for COVID-19, total case number now 11

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District confirmed Friday a student at Rider High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

This makes 11 total cases reported since school resumed in August, with eight students and three staff members testing positive.

WFISD reported the first positive case on Tuesday, August 25, when a student at Crockett Elementary tested positive for COVID-19.

A second case was confirmed the following day after a Rider High School student tested positive.

Two more cases were reported on Friday, August 28 after two more Crockett Elementary students tested positive for COVID-19.

Wednesday, three new cases were reported in WFISD after one student at Hirschi High School and two students at Rider High School tested positive for COVID-19.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt instructed staff members to avoid eating together after an entire teacher team at Franklin Elementary were sent home after coming in contact with a teacher who tested positive for COVID-19.

Thursday, two staff members at WFISD elementary schools tested positive for COVID-19.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.