One new active COVID-19 case at WFHS, total number of cases now at nine

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — In an email sent to parents of Wichita Falls High School students on Thursday, Oct. 1, WFISD officials have reported a student has tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Sept. 24, the total number of COVID-19 cases at WFHS was eight, this case making that number nine.

According to the email, all students who were in close contact with the student who tested positive have been identified and spoken to by public health officials.

Officials said the campus exposure level was “low.”