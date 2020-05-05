One new case of COVID-19 for Wichita Co., total 69

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Wichita County is 69 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District official Lou Kreidler announced one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday morning in the regular session Wichita Falls City Council meeting.

Kreidler said the five cases that have come in this past week have been community, travel, and asymptomatic related cases.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 2,478 68 2,272 137 Numbers as of 9:34 a.m. May 5, 2020 per The Wichita Falls-Wichita County website.

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 11 10 13 12 10 9 Numbers as of 9:34 a.m. May 5, 2020 per The Wichita Falls-Wichita County website.

Isolation Status

AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 16 0 50 2 Numbers as of 9:34 a.m. May 5, 2020 per The Wichita Falls-Wichita County website.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.