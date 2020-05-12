1  of  2
One new community spread COVID-19 cases in Wichita Co., total now 76 Tillman Co. reports first COVID-19 death, Comanche Co. confirms 27 more cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County is now 76 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday afternoon.

Case 76 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no school or daycare exposure. This is a community spread case. 

Officials with the Public Health District reported no new recoveries on Tuesday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
3,02176 2,754191

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
06111413121010

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
220522

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Tuesday, May 12, 5:18 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

