One new community spread COVID-19 cases in Wichita Co., total now 76

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County is now 76 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday afternoon.

Case 76 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no school or daycare exposure. This is a community spread case.

Officials with the Public Health District reported no new recoveries on Tuesday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 3,021 76 2,754 191 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 6 11 14 13 12 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 22 0 52 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Tuesday, May 12, 5:18 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.