One new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Comanche Co., total now 52 First confirmed COVID-19 case in Wilbarger Co.
One new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Comanche Co., total now 52

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one new coronavirus case in Comanche County Tuesday morning, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county to 52.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases jumped from 2069 to 2184, an increase of 115 cases in a day. 108 fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

So far, no deaths have been reported in Comanche County in connection to COVID-19.

Cotton, Jackson, Jefferson, Kiowa, Stephens and Tillman Counties all saw no change from Monday’s totals.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

No other Texoma counties in southern Oklahoma saw any changes from the numbers previously reported Monday. See total numbers below:


No new case (5 total)


No new cases (1 total)


No new case (15 total)


No new cases (7 total)


No new case (2 total)


No new cases (1 total)

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites:

