One new COVID-19 case announced in Wichita Co., total now 70

There are now 48 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Wichita County and health officials said all of us should still follow guidelines set in place to lower the spread of the virus while they're still very thankful six patients have now recovered.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Wichita County is 70 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday afternoon.

Case 69 — The patient is between the ages of 6 – 19 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. The patient had no school or daycare exposure. This is a community spread case.

Case 70 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a contact to a case. The patient lives in Wichita County but works outside of Wichita County which is where the exposure occurred. 

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
2,58670 2,406110

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
0411111312109

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
180502

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Tuesday, May 5, 4:10 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

