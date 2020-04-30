1  of  3
One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche, Kiowa Co.

Local News

COMANCHE COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported one new case of COVID-19 in Comanche County on Thursday morning, raising the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county to 80.

Officials report 61 total patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Comanche County, an increase of three recoveries since Wednesday.

In the state of Oklahoma, the number of total cases rose from 3,473 on Wednesday to 3,618 on Thursday, an increase of 145 cases across the state in one day.

Officials also state 222 total fatalities have been reported in Oklahoma so far.

So far, one death has been reported in Comanche County due to COVID-19. Cotton and Stephens counties have also reported one death in each county.

Other Texoma Counties in Oklahoma

Kiowa County also reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday.

Other counties in southern Oklahoma reported no new cases, and Stephens County added two recovered cases.

See the updated numbers for the counties in our viewing area below:


5 Confirmed Cases
1 Death
3 Recoveries


2 Confirmed Cases
0 Deaths
2 Recoveries


22 Confirmed Cases
1 Death
19 Recoveries


15 Confirmed Cases
0 Deaths
11 Recoveries (2 New)


5 Confirmed Cases (1 New)
0 Deaths
2 Recoveries


1 Confirmed Cases
0 Deaths
1 Recovery

If you have general questions about coronavirus, please call the Oklahoma State Department of Health call center at (877) 215-8336.

Officials are encouraging residents to follow the following steps to help protect their health and the health of others:

  • Wash your hands with soap and water
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick
  • Practice social distancing
  • Stay home and away from others if you become sick with respiratory symptoms like fever and cough

For more information about COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019), please visit the following sites:

