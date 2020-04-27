One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., 9 additional recoveries reported

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Wichita County is now 63 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced Monday one new case of COVID-19.

CASE 63 — The patient is between the ages of 30 – 39 and is currently in isolation at home recovering. This is a community spread case.

Additionally, the Public Health District officials are reporting nine new recovered cases in Wichita County Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 42.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 1,980 62 1,856 62 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 9 8 13 10 10 9 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 28 0 32 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, April 25, 4:55 p.m.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

