One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 58

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wichita County rises to 58 after officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County Friday evening.

Case 58 — The patient is 40 – 49 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. This is a community spread case. 

The Public Health District also announced one new recovery Friday, bringing the total to 16 recovered COVID-19 patients.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest updates.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
1,66757 1,52288

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
0398111097

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
410151

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Thursday, April 16, 5:10 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

