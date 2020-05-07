One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 71

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday afternoon, bringing the total number of cases in Wichita County to 71.

Case 71 — The patient is 70+ and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. This is a community spread case.

No new recoveries were reported by the Public Health District on Thursday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 2,771 71 2,538 162 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 4 11 11 13 12 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 17 1 51 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Thursday, May 7, 5:02 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.