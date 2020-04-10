One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 54

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of coronavirus cases in Wichita County is now up to 54 after officials with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District confirmed one new case of COVID-19 Friday evening.

Case 54 — The patient is 60 – 69 and is currently hospitalized in stable condition. The patient contact tracing is still on-going at this time.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 1,476 54 1,251 171 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 8 8 10 10 9 6 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED 39 6 9 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Friday, April 10, 6:30 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.