One new COVID-19 case confirmed, three more patients recover in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Wichita County is now 64 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday afternoon.

Case 64 — The patient is 50 – 59 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

Additionally, the Public Health District officials are reporting three new recovered cases in Wichita County Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 45.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 2,085 64 1,968 53 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 3 9 9 13 11 10 9 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 17 0 45 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Tuesday, April 28, 5:10 p.m.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

