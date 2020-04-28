1  of  2
One new COVID-19 case confirmed, three more patients recover in Wichita Co.
One new COVID-19 case confirmed, three more patients recover in Wichita Co.

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Wichita County is now 64 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District announced one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday afternoon.

Case 64 — The patient is 50 – 59 and is currently at home in isolation recovering. The patient is a contact to a previous case.

Additionally, the Public Health District officials are reporting three new recovered cases in Wichita County Monday, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 45.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
2,08564 1,96853

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
03991311109

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
170452

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Tuesday, April 28, 5:10 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom.

Additionally, the shelter-in-place order instituted in the city of Wichita Falls has been extended until May 5.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

