One new employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Allred, total cases 6

WICHITA CO. (KFDX/KJTL)— Allred Prison officials have reported one new active employee COVID-19 case bringing the total number of employees who tested positive to six.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, 96 individuals are in medical restriction, six individuals are in medical isolation, and one offender has recovered.

As of Monday, July 6, 125,584 offenders in the state of Texas have been tested for COVID-19. Of those cases, 9,488 were positive. There are 1,732 active cases, and 7,325 people have recovered.

