One new COVID-19 case reported at MSU, total now 18

The fall semester on campus at MSU may look and feel a little different for students as school officials have announced safety changes to keep everyone safe.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One more Midwestern State University student has tested positive for COVID-19 according to MSU’s Reported Cases page on their website.

The website, which receives daily updates from MSU, shows 18 total COVID-19 cases (11 students, 7 staff) and five active cases (3 students, 2 staff) on campus.

CASES STUDENTS FACULTY/STAFF TOTAL Reported 11 7 18 Active 3 2 5

The webpage shows 11 total students have tested positive for COVID-19, up from 10 total students on Thursday. Additionally, three active student cases are listed on the webpage, up from two Thursday.

Seven staff members total have tested positive from COVID-19 with two cases listed as currently active. Both numbers are the same as Thursday’s numbers.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage as we work to gather more information.

Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.