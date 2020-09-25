One new COVID-19 cases at WFISD, 28 total active cases

Another WFISD student and staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the district to 16 and there are three recoveries according to the WFISD COVID-19 tracker.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Friday, Sept. 25, the Wichita County Health Department notified the Wichita Falls Independent School District that a student at Wichita Falls High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Health Department has done contact tracing and determined this case to be low campus-and-classroom exposure.

Because students and staff members have been wearing proper face coverings, no close contacts were identified at school. Therefore, no students or staff members, other than the infected individual, will be required to quarantine.

Per our established protocol, all areas of the building that the student has been in have been cleaned and disinfected.

However, if your child begins to show symptoms of COVID-19, please keep them at home and contact your medical provider.

WFISD is monitoring this situation and will provide parents with updates if any further actions need to be taken.