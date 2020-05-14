One new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 78

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County is now 78 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 cases on Thursday afternoon.

The patient is in their 50’s and is currently recovering at home. This is a contact case.

No new recoveries were reported by the Public Health District on Thursday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 3,177 78 2,893 206 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 6 11 14 13 14 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 23 0 53 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Thursday, May 14, 5:12 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

