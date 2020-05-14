One new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total now 78

1  of  7
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County is now 78 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 cases on Thursday afternoon.

The patient is in their 50’s and is currently recovering at home. This is a contact case.

No new recoveries were reported by the Public Health District on Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
3,17778 2,893206

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
06111413141010

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
230532

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Thursday, May 14, 5:12 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

