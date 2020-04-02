1  of  6
Breaking News
One new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 44 Sen. Cornyn: WF to receive $733K COVID-19 recovery grant Officials announce first fatality linked to COVID-19 in Stephens Co. Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche County, total now 27 Man arrested, charged in connection to deadly Lawton shooting Henrietta 8-year-old dies awaiting COVID-19 test results
Live Now:
White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing
1  of  23
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association

One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 44

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials confirmed a single new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County, raising the total to 44.

The total number of confirmed cases has now nearly doubled in under a week, jumping from 23 on Friday, March 28 to 44 in just six days.

Case 44 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is at home recovering in self isolation. The patient had traveled out of state and then drove back to Wichita Falls via personal vehicle. This is a travel related case. 

Update on Case 38 — The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently hospitalized and in stable condition. The patient was a close contact to another case.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Web-Banner.jpg

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
103044 720 266

Updated Wednesday, April 2 at 5:55 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News