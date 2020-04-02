One new COVID-19 case confirmed in Wichita Co., total up to 44

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls-Wichita County Health District officials confirmed a single new case of COVID-19 in Wichita County, raising the total to 44.

The total number of confirmed cases has now nearly doubled in under a week, jumping from 23 on Friday, March 28 to 44 in just six days.

Case 44 — The patient is between the ages of 40 – 49 and is at home recovering in self isolation. The patient had traveled out of state and then drove back to Wichita Falls via personal vehicle. This is a travel related case.

Update on Case 38 — The patient is between the ages of 70 – 79 and is currently hospitalized and in stable condition. The patient was a close contact to another case.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. For more information and updates on cases, click here. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 1030 44 720 266 Updated Wednesday, April 2 at 5:55 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

As a reminder, Wichita County began a shelter-in-place at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, March 30 lasting until an order is given for it to end by Wichita County Judge Woody Gossum.

If you have questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.