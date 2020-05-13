One new COVID-19 case in Wichita Co., total now 77

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County is now 77 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday afternoon.

The patient is in their 50s and is in isolation at home recovery.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, this is a close contact case.

Officials with the Public Health District also reported one new recovery from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the county to 53.

22 cases are still active in Wichita County as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 3,021 76 2,754 191 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 6 11 14 13 12 10 10 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 22 0 52 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Tuesday, May 12, 5:18 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.