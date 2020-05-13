One new COVID-19 case in Wichita Co., total now 77

1  of  2
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wichita County is now 77 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday afternoon.

The patient is in their 50s and is in isolation at home recovery.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker, this is a close contact case.

Officials with the Public Health District also reported one new recovery from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the county to 53.

22 cases are still active in Wichita County as of Wednesday.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
3,02176 2,754191

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
06111413121010

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
220522

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Tuesday, May 12, 5:18 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

