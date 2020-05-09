One new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total now 75

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 cases at 2 p.m. Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in Wichita County to 75.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker the 75th patient is in their 30s and is isolated at home in recovery. This case is community spread.

Numbers on pending tests won’t be available until Monday, May 11.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.