One new COVID-19 cases reported in Wichita Co., total now 75

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported one new COVID-19 cases at 2 p.m. Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in Wichita County to 75.

According to Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker the 75th patient is in their 30s and is isolated at home in recovery. This case is community spread.

Numbers on pending tests won’t be available until Monday, May 11.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News