One new COVID-19 recovery in Wichita Co., total now 51

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Wichita County will remain at 70 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday afternoon.

Additionally, the Public Health District is reporting one more patient has recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 51.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 2,683 70 2,480 133 Age of Patients (years old) 0-5 6-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70+ 0 4 11 11 13 12 10 9 Isolation Status AT HOME HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 17 0 51 2 For more information and updates on cases, click here. Updated Wednesday, May 6, 5:08 p.m.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.