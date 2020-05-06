Breaking News
One new COVID-19 recovery in Wichita Co., total now 51

One new COVID-19 recovery in Wichita Co., total now 51

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The total number of cases of the novel coronavirus in Wichita County will remain at 70 after officials with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District reported no new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday afternoon.

Additionally, the Public Health District is reporting one more patient has recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the county to 51.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
2,68370 2,480133

Age of Patients (years old)

0-5 6-19 20-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70+
0411111312109

Isolation Status

AT HOMEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
170512

For more information and updates on cases, click here.

Updated Wednesday, May 6, 5:08 p.m.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Hotline-Number.jpg

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is COVID-Email-Questions-1.jpg

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News