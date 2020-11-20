One new COVID-19 related death, 118 new cases in Wichita County, active case number now 2,184

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one more death related to COVID-19.

Case 5,404, age 80+, brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 116.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 0 0 3 3 19 34 57

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 118 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 6,141.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 130 new recoveries from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in Wichita County to 3,841.

There are currently 2,184 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County with 2,077 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

107 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 17 patients reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 1 3 1 6 12 25 15 27 90 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 1 4 9 3 0 17

Officials with United Regional announced Friday they recently received a limited allocation of Bamlanivimab, a new form of infusion therapy for mild to moderate COVID-19 positive non-hospitalized patients.

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 2,184 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 2,077 recovering at home and 107 hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

Wichita Falls — 1,791 active cases

— 1,791 active cases Burkburnett — 173 active cases

— 173 active cases Iowa Park — 142 active cases

— 142 active cases Electra — 78 active cases

Weekly COVID-19 Breakdown for Wichita County This week, 791 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Wichita County, with a positivity rate of 21%. There were a total of 16 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Wichita County this week. Contact = 74 cases

Close Contact = 64 cases

Community Spread = 85 cases

Still Under Investigation = 568 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases The age breakdown of cases reported this week in Wichita County can be found below: 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 8 28 96 126 123 119 99 106 51 35

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 41,207 6,141 34,298 768 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 2,077 107 3,841 116 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, November 20 at 4:45 p.m.

During Health Director Lou Kreidler’s regular update at this Tuesday’s City Council meeting, she implored all of us to take the necessary steps to protect each other.

“I know we all want to be together and to celebrate all the things we are thankful for and just gather with our friends and family but now is not the time,” Kreidler said. “I implore you to make wise choices for you and your family and for the community.”

In partnership with the Wichita Falls – Wichita County Public Health District, GoGetTested will be providing fast, easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for all.

GoGetTested has opened it’s COVID Response Operating System and mobile testing sites in Wichita Falls at the MPEC, located at 1000 5th Street in Wichita Falls.

All tests are free of charge, regardless of whether or not the individual being tested is insured.

Hours of operation for the site are 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. You can schedule an appointment online, although an appointment is not required in order to be tested.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.