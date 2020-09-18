One new COVID-19 related death, 14 new cases in Wichita County, total now 1,613

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday another COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Case 1,144, 60 – 69, was hospitalized at the time of death.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

This makes the twenty-first death related to COVID-19 reported in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

New Cases

The Public Health District confirmed Friday 14 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,613.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 18 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county, totaling 1,346 recoveries to date.

There are currently 246 active cases in Wichita County, with 231 recovering at home and 15 hospitalized:

Wichita Falls — 190 active cases

Iowa Park — 34 active cases

Burkburnett — 19 active cases

Electra — 3 active cases

15 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,214: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,318: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 1,388: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 1,406: 50 – 59, critical condition

Case 1,434: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,467: 70 – 79, critical condition

Case 1,477: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,517: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,523: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 1,530: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,561: 20 – 29, stable condition

Case 1,574: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,589: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,599: 40 – 49, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 20,589 1,613 18,820 156 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 231 15 1,346 21 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, September 18 at 4:32 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said now that Wichita County has reached over 1,600 total cases, the Health District will be adjusting their daily reporting.

Daily social media and website updates will now include the total number of cases, total tested, total positive and total negative.

Barker said the ages and types of cases will now be updated weekly, along with the rest of the weekly graph updates.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

