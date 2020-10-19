One new COVID-19 related death, 162 new cases, 54 hospitalized in Wichita County, total now 3,023

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday one additional COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Case 2,690, age 70-79 marks the twenty-ninth death related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Wichita County.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New and Active Cases

The Public Health District confirmed Monday 162 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 3,023.

During a press conference held Monday afternoon, Director of Public Health Lou Kreidler said 39 cases were confirmed Saturday, 19 were confirmed Sunday and 104 new cases were confirmed Monday.

46 new recoveries were also reported in the county for a total of 1,915 recovered COVID-19 cases to date.

There are currently 1,079 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,025 recovering at home and 54 patients currently hospitalized.

Hospitalizations

54 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 13 patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,876: 50 – 59, critical

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 27,776 3,023 23,942 811 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,079 54 1,915 29 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, October 19 at 4:58 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.