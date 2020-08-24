One new COVID-19 related death, 22 new cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 1,227

Local News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday one new death linked to COVID-19 in Wichita County.

Case 919, age 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death.

No further details will be released out of respect for the family.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

New Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District also confirmed Monday 22 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,227.

The Health District received 7 cases Saturday, 2 cases Sunday and 13 cases Monday, totaling 22 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

  • Contact = 6 cases
  • Close Contact = 2 cases
  • Community Spread = 3 cases
  • Still Under Investigation = 11 cases
  • Travel Related = 0 cases

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker reported 20 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, totaling 979 recoveries in the county to date.

Hospitalizations

16 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

  • Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition
  • Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition
  • Case 643: 60 – 69, stable condition
  • Case 1,042: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 1,058: 80+, stable condition
  • Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition  
  • Case 1,105: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 1,144: 60 – 69, critical condition
  • Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition 
  • Case 1,183: 60 – 69, stable condition
  • Case 1,212: 60 – 69, stable condition
  • Case 1,214: 70 – 79, critical condition
  • Case 1,215: 60 – 69, stable condition
  • Case 1,220: 20 – 29, stable condition
  • Case 1,218: 70 – 79, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co.

TOTAL COVID-19 TESTSPOSITIVENEGATIVEPENDING
17,5461,22715,960359

Ages of COVID-19 Patients

0-5 6-1011-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-69 70-7980+
17201042892331871731135635

Isolation Status

AT HOME/ACTIVEHOSPITALRECOVEREDDEATH
2191697913

Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District

Updated Monday, August 24 at 5:10 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.

