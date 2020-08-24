One new COVID-19 related death, 22 new cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 1,227

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Monday one new death linked to COVID-19 in Wichita County.

Case 919, age 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death.

No further details will be released out of respect for the family.

New Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District also confirmed Monday 22 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,227.

The Health District received 7 cases Saturday, 2 cases Sunday and 13 cases Monday, totaling 22 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Contact = 6 cases

Close Contact = 2 cases

Community Spread = 3 cases

Still Under Investigation = 11 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker reported 20 new recoveries in Wichita County from COVID-19, totaling 979 recoveries in the county to date.

Hospitalizations

16 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Monday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 643: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,042: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,057: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,058: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,093: 40 – 49, critical condition

40 – 49, critical condition Case 1,105: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,144: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,183: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,212: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,214: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,215: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,220: 20 – 29, stable condition

20 – 29, stable condition Case 1,218: 70 – 79, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 17,546 1,227 15,960 359 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 17 20 104 289 233 187 173 113 56 35 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 219 16 979 13 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Monday, August 24 at 5:10 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

