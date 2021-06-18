One new COVID-19 related death, 26 new cases in Wichita County, total now 15,196

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one death related to COVID-19.

Case 15,037 brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 331.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+
000146127793138

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 26 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 15,196.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 14 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,827 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 38 active cases in the county with 35 recovering from home, the lowest number of active cases in the county.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

Three COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Wednesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with one patient reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-79 80+ TOTAL
Stable00000011002
Critical00000001001

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least 1 Dose — 46,073

Fully Vaccinated — 41,180

Active Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District is reporting 38 active COVID-19 cases currently in Wichita County, with 35 recovering at home and three hospitalized.

Below is a breakdown of Wichita County active cases by city:

  • Wichita Falls — 33 active cases
  • Burkburnett — Two active cases
  • Iowa Park — Three active cases
  • Electra — No active cases

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

