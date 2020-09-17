One new COVID-19 related death, 29 new cases in Wichita County, total now 1,599

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday another COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Case 1,599, age 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

This makes the twentieth death related to COVID-19 reported in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

New Cases

The Public Health District also confirmed Thursday 29 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,599.

Contact = 3 cases

Close Contact = 4 cases

Community Spread = 2 cases

Still Under Investigation = 20 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 21 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county for a total of 1,328 cases to date.

The active case number in Wichita County now stands at 251, with 231 patients recovering at home.

Hospitalizations

20 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,144: 60 – 69, critical condition

60 – 69, critical condition Case 1,214: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,295: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,318: 30 – 39, critical condition

30 – 39, critical condition Case 1,377: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,388: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,406: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,414: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,434: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,467: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,477: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,517: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,523: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,530: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,531: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,561: 20 – 29, stable condition

20 – 29, stable condition Case 1,569: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,574: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,589: 50 – 59, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 20,326 1,599 18,697 30 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 28 33 156 341 288 221 239 169 78 46 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 231 20 1,328 20 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, September 17 at 4:49 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

