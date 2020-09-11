One new COVID-19 related death, 33 new cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 1,498

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Friday one more COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Case 1,468, age 60 – 69, passed away September 7.

The Health District was just informed today of the passing and the COVID-19 positive test result.

Officials with the health district have stated that no further information will be released out of respect for the family.

This makes the nineteenth death related to COVID-19 reported in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

New Cases

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 33 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,498.

Contact = 4 cases

Close Contact = 1 case

Community Spread = 3 cases

Still Under Investigation = 25 cases

Travel Related = 0 cases

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 20 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county.

Hospitalizations

23 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with four patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 995: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193 : 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,316: 30 – 39, stable condition

Case 1,318: 30 – 39, critical condition

Case 1,329: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,332: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,343: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,377: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,414: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,418: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,467: 70 – 79, critical condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 19,637 1,498 18,106 33 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 23 30 137 325 271 210 227 158 73 44 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 202 23 1,254 19 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Friday, September 11 at 4:41 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.