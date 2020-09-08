One new COVID-19 related death, 37 new cases confirmed in Wichita County, total now 1,429

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday one more COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Case 1,409, 80+, was hospitalized at the time of death.

Officials with the health district have stated that no further information will be released out of respect for the family.

This makes the eighteenth death related to COVID-19 reported in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

New Cases

The Public Health District also reported Tuesday 37 new coronavirus cases in the county over the holiday weekend, bringing the current total case number in Wichita County to 1,429.

Contact = 9 cases

Close Contact = 5 cases

Community Spread = 12 cases

Still Under Investigation = 10 cases

Travel Related = 1 case

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, the Health District said it received 17 new cases Saturday, 10 new cases Sunday, 2 new cases Monday and 8 new cases Tuesday.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported 22 new recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 1,191.

Hospitalizations

22 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 258: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 436: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 643: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 995: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 1,013: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,144: 60 – 69, critical condition

Case 1,152: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,193 : 80+ stable condition

Case 1,214: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,218: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,237: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,250: 70 – 79, stable condition

Case 1,289: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,295: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,318: 30 – 39, critical condition

Case 1,329: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,332: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,343: 60 – 69, stable condition

Case 1,357: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,377: 50 – 59, stable condition

Case 1,383: 80+, stable condition

Case 1,418: 60 – 69, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 19,050 1,429 17,583 38 Ages of COVID-19 Patients 0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 22 26 126 318 260 203 212 149 71 42 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 198 22 1,191 18 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, September 8 at 3:48 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.