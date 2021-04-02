One new COVID-19 related death, 5 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one death related to COVID-19.

Case 14,828 (80+) brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 328.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ 0 0 0 1 4 6 11 75 93 138

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 5 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,840.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 19 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,460 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 52 active cases in the county with 45 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

7 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 1 patient reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+ TOTAL Stable 0 0 0 0 1 2 2 1 0 0 6 Critical 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 29,520 Second Dose — 19,446

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: