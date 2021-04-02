One new COVID-19 related death, 5 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one death related to COVID-19.
Case 14,828 (80+) brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 328.
No further information will be released out of respect for the families.
For more information on COVID-19 related deaths and how they are reported, click here.
Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|11
|75
|93
|138
New Cases in Wichita County
The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 5 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,840.
Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 19 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,460 recovered cases in the county to date.
The Health District also reported 52 active cases in the county with 45 recovering from home.
Hospitalizations in Wichita County
7 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 1 patient reported to be in critical condition.
Please find the hospitalization report below:
|0-5
|6-10
|11-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50-59
|60-69
|70-79
|80+
|TOTAL
|Stable
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|6
|Critical
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
Vaccines in Wichita County
Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:
First Dose — 29,520
Second Dose — 19,446
As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.
Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.
Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.
A list of frequently asked questions can be found below: