One new COVID-19 related death, 5 new cases reported in Wichita County

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District reported Friday one death related to COVID-19.

Case 14,828 (80+) brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March to 328.

No further information will be released out of respect for the families.

Please find the age breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths in Wichita County to date below:

0-5 6-10 11-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50-59 60-69 70-79 80+
000146117593138

New Cases in Wichita County

The Public Health District also confirmed Friday 5 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 14,840.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Friday 19 new recoveries from COVID-19 for a total of 14,460 recovered cases in the county to date.

The Health District also reported 52 active cases in the county with 45 recovering from home.

Hospitalizations in Wichita County

7 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Friday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 1 patient reported to be in critical condition.

Please find the hospitalization report below:

0-5 6-10 11-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-79 80+ TOTAL
Stable00001221006
Critical00000001001

Vaccines in Wichita County

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

First Dose — 29,520

Second Dose — 19,446

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 18 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their name to the waitlist.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

