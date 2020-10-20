One new COVID-19 related death, 54 hospitalizations, 111 new cases in Wichita County, total now 3,134

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday one additional COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Case 2,605, age 70-79, marks the thirtieth death related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in Wichita County.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

New and Active Cases

The Public Health District confirmed Tuesday 111 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 3,134.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 59 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county for a total of 1,974 recoveries to date.

There are currently 1,130 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 1,076 recovering at home and 54 hospitalized.

Hospitalizations

54 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with 27 patients reported to be in critical condition.

According to Barker, there was an increase in the number of patients whose status was changed from stable to critical.

“A patient’s condition is determined and provided to the Health District by the hospitals,” Barker said.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,876: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 1,955: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 1,985: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,085: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,139: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,159: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,227: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,283: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,310: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 2,366: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,367: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,371: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,379: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,380: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,406: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 2,411: 30 – 39, critical

30 – 39, critical Case 2,412: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,426: 30 – 39, stable

30 – 39, stable Case 2,433: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 2,460: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,462: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,463: 30 – 39, critical

30 – 39, critical Case 2,470: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,526: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,544: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,545: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,549: 30 – 39, stable Case 2,553: 30 – 39, stable

30 – 39, stable Case 2,581: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 2,599: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,689: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,691: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,735: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,736: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,749: 80+, critical

80+, critical Case 2,763: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 2,802: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 2,894: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 2,896: 20 – 29, critical

20 – 29, critical Case 2,902: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 2,911: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,935: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,943: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,944: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 2,945: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 2,984: 50 – 59, stable

50 – 59, stable Case 2,985: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 3,004: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 3,005: 80+, stable

80+, stable Case 3,012: 60 – 69, stable

60 – 69, stable Case 3,021: 70 – 79, critical

70 – 79, critical Case 3,064: 60 – 69, critical

60 – 69, critical Case 3,081: 70 – 79, stable

70 – 79, stable Case 3,082: 70 – 79, critical

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 28,245 3,134 24,355 756 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 1,076 54 1,974 30 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, October 20 at 4:18 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.