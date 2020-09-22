One new COVID-19 related death, 7 new cases in Wichita County, total now 1,652

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday another COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Case 1,467, 70 – 79, was hospitalized at the time of death.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

This makes the twenty-second death related to COVID-19 reported in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

New Cases

The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Tuesday 7 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 1,652.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker also reported Tuesday 21 new recoveries from COVID-19 in the county for a total of 1,383 recoveries to date.

Currently, there are 247 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 236 patients recovering at home.

Hospitalizations

11 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Tuesday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with three patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,214: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,388: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,406: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,434: 50 – 59, critical condition

50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,456: 80+, stable condition

80+, stable condition Case 1,465: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,505: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,523: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,530: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 1,574: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,638: 70 – 79, stable condition

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 21,360 1,652 19,524 184 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 236 11 1,383 22 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Tuesday, September 22 at 1:46 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

