One new COVID-19 related death, new single-day high for third consecutive day with 81 new COVID-19 cases

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls–Wichita County Public Health District confirmed Thursday another COVID-19 related death in Wichita County.

Case 1,434, age 50 – 59, was hospitalized at the time of death.

No further information will be released out of respect for the family.

This makes the twenty-fourth death related to COVID-19 reported in Wichita County since the pandemic began in March 2020.

New Cases

The Public Health District also confirmed Thursday 81 new coronavirus cases in the county, bringing the current total case number to 2,199.

This number eclipses Wednesday’s previous single-day high of 67 new COVID-19 cases, which eclipsed Tuesday’s single-day high of 62 new COVID-19 cases.

With one day remaining in the workweek, Wichita County has already seen the highest number of new cases in a single week, with 229 confirmed so far.

23 new recoveries from COVID-19 were also reported on Thursday, bringing the total number of recovered cases in Wichita County to 1,649.

Hospitalizations

19 COVID-19 patients were listed as hospitalized in Thursday’s COVID-19 report for Wichita County with two patients reported to be in critical condition.

The following cases are currently hospitalized:

Case 1,756: 70 – 79, critical condition

70 – 79, critical condition Case 1,841: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,871: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 1,876 : 50 – 59, critical condition

: 50 – 59, critical condition Case 1,883: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 1,961: 30 – 39, stable condition

30 – 39, stable condition Case 1,943: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 1,974: 80 – 89, stable condition

80 – 89, stable condition Case 2,002: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,030: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 2,068 : 80 – 89, stable condition

: 80 – 89, stable condition Case 2,120: 70 – 79, stable condition

70 – 79, stable condition Case 2,121: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 2,123: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,136: 60 – 69, stable condition

60 – 69, stable condition Case 2,140: 40 – 49, stable condition

40 – 49, stable condition Case 2,151: 50 – 59, stable condition

50 – 59, stable condition Case 2,155: 90 – 99, stable condition

90 – 99, stable condition Case 2,177: 70 – 79, stable condition

There are now 526 active COVID-19 cases in Wichita County, with 507 recovering at home and 19 patients hospitalized.

COVID-19 Testing Numbers for Wichita Co. TOTAL COVID-19 TESTS POSITIVE NEGATIVE PENDING 25,301 2,199 22,702 400 Isolation Status AT HOME/ACTIVE HOSPITAL RECOVERED DEATH 507 19 1,649 24 Information provided by the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District Updated Thursday, October 8 at 4:05 p.m.

Communication and Marketing Director Lindsay Barker said the health of the community remains the top priority for the Health District as the fall school semester begins, and the Health District will continue to work closely with all schools, colleges, and daycare/childcare facilities.

Barker added each school has an individual process in place for positive COVID-19 notifications, and case questions or concerns should be directed to the appropriate school.

Hotline hours are 8 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday to Friday, and noon–2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Health District would like to remind everyone that coronavirus is now in our community and that the decisions we make now regarding social distancing and following the guidelines set by the CDC will directly impact how quickly our community recovers from this virus.

If anyone has questions and concerns regarding COVID-19 in Wichita County, click below to submit them to the health department via e-mail.